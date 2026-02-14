UN Chief calls for overcoming divisions, aiding those in need as Ramadan approaches

NEW YORK, 14th February, 2026 (WAM) -- UN Secretary-General António Guterres Friday issued a message to the international community as the holy month of Ramadan approaches, emphasising that this sacred period is a time for reflection and prayer, embodying a noble vision of hope and peace.

In a message delivered by his spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, Guterres noted that this vision remains elusive for far too many members of the human family, as suffering persists in numerous regions globally due to conflict, hunger, displacement, and discrimination.

In these troubled and divided times, the Secretary-General called upon all to heed the timeless message of Ramadan by bridging divisions, providing aid and hope to those in need, and protecting the rights and dignity of every human being.