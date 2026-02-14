Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship opens with 369 entries

ABU DHABI, 14th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship “Title Show” kicked off on Friday evening at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, with 369 horses, including 114 from outside the UAE.

The three-day event is organised by the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS) in accordance with the rules of the European Conference of Arab Horse Organisations (ECAHO). Total prize money is about €4 million ($4.3 million), underscoring its standing on the international Arabian horse championship calendar.

Among officials attending the opening day were Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council; Dr Ali Hamad Al Dhaheri, Director of the Office of the Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; and Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director-General of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society and Vice Chairman of the Organising Committee, along with horse owners, stud managers, and horse enthusiasts.

In the Yearling Fillies – Section A, Palmah O of Al Shira’aa Stables topped the standings with 92.15 points, ahead of Joana Al Remas of Al Remas Stud on 91.05 and Venicia Al Bidayer, owned by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saoud Al Qassimi, on 90.90.

Mozn SH, owned by Nasser Misfer Al Hajri of Qatar, won Section B of the same category with 91.35 points. Selene Al Bidayer, owned by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saoud Al Qassimi, placed second with 90.95, tied on points with RDS Nourah of Ajman Stud in third.

In the Two-Year-Old Fillies – Section A, AD Najwa, owned by Hamad Adnan Al Shehhi, led with 91.45 points. Donia J of Jadem Arabians BVBA Christine Jamar in Belgium finished second with 91.30, level with Falwa Al Shaqab of Qatar’s Al Shaqab Stud.

Afterwards, Sheikh Mohammed Saoud Al Qassimi’s horses rightfully earned their success as Ajeebah Al Bidayer led Section B of the Two-Year-Old Fillies with 91.60 points. D Neeran of Dubai Stud followed in second with 91.15 points, while Forelock’s YBO of Forelock’s Arabians (Netherlands) finished third with 91.10 points.

In the Three-Year-Old Fillies – Section A, Sedra Al Ghazali of Hanaya Stud (Switzerland) took the lead with 92.15 points, as Sana OS of Lubochnia Stud (Germany) finished second with 91.55 points, and Wojood Al Bahia of Ras Al Khaimah Stud placed third with 91.35 points.

UAE-owned horses claimed the top three places in Section B, with Esfera EA, owned by Rashid Ghanem Al Hajri, taking first on 91.00 points, followed by AJ Najwa, owned by Khaled Ghanem Al Omairi, and Haya Al Fahaid, owned by Mohammed Saeed Al Hajri, both on 90.60.

In the Mares 4 Years & Above – Section A, Shaden Yasser achieved the highest score of the day with 92.90 points for Hanaya Stud (Switzerland), ahead of AJ Raseel, owned by Amara Stables, who placed second with 92.05 points, while Bint Aljaleela FN, owned by Fawaz Al Nabulsi (Jordan), finished third with 91.35 points.

Mzoon Al Diriyah, owned by Misfer Mohammed Al Hajri (Qatar), topped Section B of the Mares 4 Years & Above with 91.85 points. J.M.H. Hajer, owned by Jumah Al Shmeili, landed in second place with 91.55 points, leaving AD Bdoor in third place with 91.35 points for owner Hamad Adnan Al Shehhi.

Competition continues on Saturday.