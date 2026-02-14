UAE President welcomes Emir of Qatar on arrival in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 14th February, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, arrived in the UAE today on a fraternal visit.

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received the Qatari Emir upon his arrival at Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi.

Also present to welcome His Highness were His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, along with a number of senior officials.

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is accompanied during the visit by H.H. Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, Personal Representative of H.H. the Emir of Qatar; Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar; President of the Olympic Council of Asia and President of the Qatar Olympic Committee; Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, Chief of the Emiri Diwan; Sheikh Al Qaqa bin Hamad Al Thani, Sheikh Hamad bin Tamim Al Thani, and a number of senior officials.