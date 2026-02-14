Nahyan bin Zayed congratulates 'Ethara' on Formula 1 Promoter of Year award

ABU DHABI, 14th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, congratulated "Ethara," the organiser of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, for being named the 2025 Formula 1 Promoter of the Year award.

The award follows a milestone season that saw the event attract its highest-ever number of international visitors.

Sheikh Nahyan stated that the dual achievement reflects a commitment to professional excellence and a world-class visitor experience. He highlighted the continuous development of hospitality standards, the integration of sustainability initiatives, and the expansion of high-caliber entertainment programmes as key factors in Abu Dhabi’s success.

These efforts, he noted, solidify the capital’s position as a global leader and a benchmark for hosting major international sporting events.

He said the success underscored national coordination and a commitment to quality, stressing the importance of continued teamwork to build on the achievement.