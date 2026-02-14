RAK Ruler attends 19th Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon

RAS AL KHAIMAH, Feb 14 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attended the start of 19th edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon on Al Marjan Island today, bringing together a world-class of elite athletes and thousands of community runners.

H.H. Sheikh Saud fired the starting siren for the Half Marathon and later awarded the winners in the men’s and women’s categories. He said hosting such events strengthens Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a destination for international sporting competitions and tourism.

“By hosting events such as the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon, we reaffirm the Emirate’s standing as a trusted host of major international sporting events, attracting some of the world’s finest athletes,” said H.H. Sheikh Saud.

“Sport has the power to bring people together, inspire excellence and enhance people’s health and wellbeing. That is why we continue to advance our sports and recreation infrastructure and promote active lifestyles for all, as we recognise that physical health is central to quality of life and to the long-term prosperity of our community.”

The 19th edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon saw significant participation across its four categories – the marquee 21.1km half marathon, as well as 10km, 5km and 2km runs – each of which brought together families, amateurs and professionals in a celebration of community spirit and athletic achievement.

As Ras Al Khaimah continues to expand its calendar of sporting events, including triathlons, elite cycling, mountain biking challenges and professional golf championships, it reaffirms its position as a leading hub for sports tourism and a champion of sustainable human development.