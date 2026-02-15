Soler soars to victory at ‘Vuelta a Murcia’ as UAE Team Emirates-XRG take control in windy conditions

MADRID, 15th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Marc Soler delivered a superb performance on a dramatically shortened and wind-torn Stage 1 of the Vuelta a la Región de Murcia “Costa Cálida”, riding clear in the finale to take a well-deserved win and the first leader’s jersey of the race for UAE Team Emirates-XRG.

Teammate Julius Johansen backed up the team’s strength with a very solid second place, securing a remarkable one-two finish for the Emirati squad.

The 83.5 km opener was defined by persistent strong crosswinds that shattered the peloton soon after the start in Cartagena and forced organisers to significantly shorten the stage.

The challenging weather conditions helped shape the race’s decisive move: Soler and Johansen made contact with Movistar riders in a select breakaway that formed around 40 km from the finish, before the duo began asserting themselves at the front.

As the race entered its closing phases, UAE Team Emirates-XRG cemented its control. In the final uphill run toward Yecla, Soler capitalised on his climbing strength, moving clear with conviction on the last rise of the day and pulling clear to claim his first victory of the 2026 season.

Johansen, rewarded for his work driving the move earlier, held firm on the steep approach to take second, rounding out a powerful team performance.