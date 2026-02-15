Sharjah Heritage Days open in Khorfakkan

SHARJAH, 15th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of Sharjah Ruler’s Office in Khorfakkan has inaugurated the 23rd edition of Sharjah Heritage Days in Khorfakkan in the presence of officials and a large public audience.

The festivities were hosted in Al Zubarah Old District, selected to revitalise historic neighbourhoods and highlight values of authenticity and national identity, as part of ongoing efforts to preserve cultural heritage and strengthen its presence within the community.

Held under the theme Glow of Authenticity, this year’s programme reflects the connection between past and present across cities in Sharjah. The three-day event features folk performances, live heritage workshops, craft exhibitions, home-based producers and personal museums documenting traditional life.

The opening ceremony was attended by Abu Bakr Al Kindi, alongside local officials, dignitaries and large crowds of visitors.

Sharjah Heritage Days continues to serve as a cultural platform that strengthens national identity and fosters a sense of belonging among younger generations, keeping Emirati traditions alive.