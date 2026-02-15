Cyclone Gezani kills four in Mozambique

MAPUTO, 15th February, 2026 (WAM) -- At least four people were killed after Cyclone Gezani struck Mozambique’s southern coastal province of Inhambane, officials said.

The fatalities in Mozambique were reported on Saturday, a day after the cyclone swept through Madagascar, where at least 41 people were killed and widespread destruction was recorded across the island.

The storm battered Inhambane with winds of up to 215 kilometres per hour, toppling trees and power lines, and leaving more than 13,000 people without electricity, according to the national power company.

Water supplies were also disrupted in several districts of Inhambane city, which has a population of around 100,000.