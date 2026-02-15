Arab Parliament for the Child tackles cybersecurity issues

SHARJAH, 15th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arab Parliament for the Child addressed the challenges and opportunities related to cybersecurity and the development of child-friendly digital content.

The discussions were held during the Parliament’s third session of its fourth term on Saturday at the headquarters of the Sharjah Consultative Council, with the participation of the Speaker and members representing 16 Arab countries.

Ayman Othman Al Barout, Secretary-General of the Arab Parliament for the Child, said that members presented a set of recommendations highlighting the role of families and schools in guiding the safe use of technology.

The proposals also called for intensified cybersecurity awareness programmes and the establishment of strategic partnerships with technology companies to develop more effective child protection tools. He noted that the recommendations will be submitted to the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States for review.

He added that a series of workshops were organised in cooperation with the Sharjah Digital Department to raise children’s awareness and enable them to share this knowledge with peers across the Arab world. The parliament also arranged a programme that included a visit to the wheat farm and a parliamentary forum, in cooperation with the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators.

Al Barout said members greatly benefited from the scientific and recreational programme, which concluded with the graduation ceremony for the Arab Parliament for the Child Diploma in parliamentary leadership preparation, the first training initiative of its kind within the parliament. He expressed hope that the programme would have a lasting positive impact on the participants.