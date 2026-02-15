UAE leaders congratulate President of Serbia on National Day

ABU DHABI, 15th February, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Aleksandar Vučić of Serbia on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Vučić and to Prime Minister of Serbia Đuro Macut.