TRENDS panel discusses Türkiye–MENA relations

ABU DHABI, 15th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Experts and researchers, during a panel discussion organised by TRENDS Research & Advisory through its Türkiye Virtual Office, affirmed that Türkiye’s relations with the Middle East and North Africa region are entering a phase of strategic repositioning amid an increasingly multipolar international system.

They stressed the importance of moving beyond managing short-term balances towards building an institutionalised and sustainable framework for security and economic cooperation.

The discussion, titled Türkiye–Middle East and North Africa Relations: Economy, Security, and Strategy, was held at TRENDS’ headquarters in Abu Dhabi. It brought together academics and researchers to examine Türkiye’s evolving regional role and the prospects for Gulf–Türkiye partnerships.

The panel addressed advancing economic diversification by prioritising advanced industries, artificial intelligence and renewable energy.

Participants noted that UAE–Türkiye relations have evolved since 2020 from a phase of de-escalation to structured diplomatic engagement and the establishment of strategic councils, strengthening the institutional foundations of bilateral cooperation.

Regarding Syria, speakers discussed opportunities for Gulf–Türkiye cooperation in supporting stabilisation and reconstruction efforts, highlighting that progress towards a stable, state-centred framework would create favourable conditions for rebuilding infrastructure and enhancing regional connectivity.

They added that convergence on preserving Syria’s territorial integrity could provide a basis for broader coordination on infrastructure, energy and regional integration projects.

The panel also underscored the importance of institutionalising dialogue through a permanent platform between Turkish and Gulf think tanks to provide periodic policy recommendations, as well as supporting a sustainable regional security and economic architecture based on shared responsibility and gradual integration.