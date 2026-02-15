High-level competitions mark Day 2 of Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship ‘Title Show’

ABU DHABI, 15th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship “Title Show” continued Saturday evening at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, drawing strong official attendance and an impressive public crowd.

The sizeable turnout reflects the events prestigious standing on the international Arabian horse championship programme and reinforces its leading role as a distinguished platform bringing in elite studs and top-level owners from various destinations around the world.

Held over the course of three days and organised by the Emirates Arabian Horse Society in accordance with the rules and regulations of the European Conference of Arab Horse Organisations (ECAHO), the event saw total prize money approaching the €4 million mark, revealing its true scale and international significance.

Day 2 competitions and the award ceremony were attended by Dr. Mohamed Hammad Al-Kuwaiti, Chairman of the Cyber Security Council of the UAE Government; Mohamed Abdullah Al Zaabi, Chief Executive Officer of Miral Group; Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director-General of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society and Vice Chairman of the Organising Committee; and Dr. Lamia Ahmed Hamdan Al Zaabi from the National Anti-Narcotics Bureau, as well as a number of Arabian horse enthusiasts and fans from many different countries around the world.

In the Section C of the Mares 4+ Years Old Category, E.S. Salma, struck first in the second day’s competitions winning in style for owner Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Qassimi, with a score of 92.50 points ahead of AJ Asai, owned by Mohammed Sheikh Suleiman who earned the second spot with 92.30 points, while Al Aryam Al Dhanna, owned by Sheikh Yass bin Hamdan bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, placed third with 91.60 points.

The final Mares category, Section D, saw Estonia, owned by Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, claimed first place with 92.60 points, followed by AJ Tarim from Ajman Stud in second place with 92.30 points, while AJ Sajwa from Hanaya Arabian Stud landed in third place with a total of 92.29 points.

Owner Falah Adel had reason to celebrate as Rannan Al Bidayer cruised into first place in the Yearling Colts Category (Section A), with a score of 91.10 points, as AJ Hajes from Ajman Stud earned the second spot with 90.85 points, and Laith Aldar, owned by Mohammed Al Jawaan Al Shamsi, came third with 90.25 points.

Jamran Al Hawajer, owned by Ghanem Mohammed Al Hajri, secured first place in (Section A) of the Yearling Colts Category after scoring 91.40 points, as second place went to Al Aryam Soukar from Al Aryam Arabians with 91.05 points, while Kibrit Al Shaqab placed third for Al Shaqab with 90.90 points.

Section B of the Two-Year-Old Colts Category was won by Rammah Al Bidayer for owner Sulaiman Al Ajmi, after delivering a wonderful performance to top the class with 91.25 points, as Ameer Al Bahya scored 90.95 points to earn the second spot for owner Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, while Sarab BHM from Bin Humaila Arabian Horse Stud scored 90.85 points earning third place.

Masheikh Al Zubi, owned by Bernard van de Putte, achieved a well-deserved victory in Section A of the Colts 3 Years Old Category with 91.55 points, ahead of Santorini O who scored 91.10 points in second place for owner Abdullah Mubarak Al Dosari, leaving Al Aryam Ruban to settle in third place for owner Matar Al Mansoori, with a score 90.75 points.

In Section B of the Colts 3 Years Old Category, Rasheeq Al Bidayer earned the top spot for Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qassimi, after scoring 91.90 points to edge over E.S. Noran, owned by Hammad Saif Al Zaabi, landed in second with 91.05 points, as Sultan Saif Al Mansoori owned Karman Al Bahya took third place with 90.65 points.