Gold prices dip on firmer US dollar

NEW YORK, 16th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold edged lower on ⁠Monday as the dollar rose after bullion notched a more than 2 percent gain in the previous session.

Spot gold fell 0.4 percent to $5,020.10 per ounce by 01:11 GMT after gaining 2.5 percent in the previous session.

US gold futures for April delivery lost 0.1 percent to $5,039.50 per ounce.

Spot silver was down 0.6 percent at $76.92 per ounce, after a 3 percent rise on Friday.

Spot platinum shed 0.4 percent ⁠to $2,054.35 per ounce, while palladium rose 0.4 percent to $1,692.23.