SEDD, AQU honour students in ‘Knowledge Economy’ programme

SHARJAH, 16th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud, Chairman of the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) and Member of the Sharjah Executive Council, received Prof. Dr. Awad Al Khalaf, Chancellor of Al Qasimia University (AQU), along with students participating in the “Knowledge Economy” programme.

The meeting followed the conclusion of the joint cooperation programme between the department and the university, which included the evaluation of scientific research submitted by participating students.

The meeting falls within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two sides and their commitment to supporting scientific research and promoting knowledge-economy concepts among students. The initiative aims to prepare qualified national talent capable of keeping pace with economic transformations and of using innovation to support sustainable development.

The event honoured winning student research projects distinguished by their originality and practical relevance in the fields of economics and development, in recognition of students’ efforts and to encourage continued academic excellence.

Hamad Al Mahmoud stressed the department’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with academic institutions, noting that investing in young minds is a key pillar of building a competitive, knowledge-based economy. He added that supporting applied research helps find practical solutions to current economic challenges.

He said the partnership with Al Qasimia University aims to provide students with practical exposure and to link academic outcomes with labour market needs.

For his part, Prof. Dr. Awad Al Khalaf expressed his appreciation to the Sharjah Economic Development Department for its constructive cooperation, noting that the programme reflects integration between the academic and practical sectors. He said it provides students with real opportunities to apply their knowledge and contribute to research that supports the national economy.

He added that honouring the winning students motivates continued research and creativity, reflecting Sharjah’s commitment to supporting education and academic excellence.