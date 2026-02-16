UAE leaders congratulate President of China on Lunar New Year

ABU DHABI, 16th February, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message to President Xi Jinping of China, congratulating him on the Chinese Lunar New Year.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar congratulatory messages to the Chinese president.