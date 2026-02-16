Japan's economy grows 0.2% in October-December period

TOKYO, 16th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Japan's economy expanded at an annualised real rate of 0.2 percent in the October-December period, marking the first growth in two quarters, according to government data released on Monday.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, gross domestic product (GDP), adjusted for inflation, increased 0.1 percent from the July-September period, the Cabinet Office said in a preliminary report.

For the whole of 2025, nominal GDP, which shows the size of the economy in current prices, rose 4.5 percent from the previous year to 662.79 trillion yen ($4.3 trillion), Kyodo News reported.

In real terms, GDP totaled 590.68 trillion yen, up 1.1 percent, according to the Cabinet Office.

In the reporting quarter, private consumption, accounting for over half of the economy, grew by 0.1 percent for the seventh consecutive quarterly rise, the office added.