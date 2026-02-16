Sharjah Lights Run draws wide participation

SHARJAH, 16th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Sports Council, in collaboration with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), concluded the Sharjah Lights Run, a community sporting event held under the umbrella of the 15th Sharjah Light Festival, themed Reflections of Belonging.

The event witnessed broad participation from community members of various ages and nationalities, in a positive atmosphere reflecting Sharjah’s commitment to promoting community sport and encouraging healthy lifestyles.

The race commenced from the Lights Village opposite University City Hall in Sharjah. Routes were set within University City across multiple distances of 1km, 2.5km, 5km and 10km, enabling participation by families, beginners and experienced runners alike, in an experience that combined physical activity with a spirit of togetherness.

Organising the Sharjah Lights Run as part of the festival underscored its community dimension, transforming engagement from a purely visual and artistic experience into an interactive platform that strengthens social bonds and promotes healthy practices. This aligns with the Emirate’s vision of leveraging major events to bring together culture, art, sport and social responsibility.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, said, “Sharjah Lights Run initiative is an extension of Sharjah Lights Festival’s vision of delivering an integrated experience that goes beyond the artistic dimension, contributing to enhancing quality of life and reinforcing concepts of community participation and healthy lifestyles.”

He added, “The festival serves as a strategic platform that reflects the Emirate of Sharjah’s standing as a world-class leading cultural and tourism destination, by leveraging major events to enhance community engagement and support cultural and tourism activity in the Emirate. Through these initiatives, we are keen to expand the festival’s positive impact to include social and humanitarian aspects, in line with Sharjah’s development vision based on investing in people and sustaining quality of life.”

Mohammed Obaid Al Hosan, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Sports Council, said, “Holding the community sporting event alongside this year’s festival added significant value to the occasion and underscored the importance of sport in the lives of people of all ages.”

He affirmed the Council’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with various entities to promote sports culture and encourage individuals to make physical activity part of their daily routine, adding that the strong turnout enriched the event and that competition across the various race categories was notable.