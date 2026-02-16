UAE Team Emirates-XRG’s Morgado delivers sprint victory to win Figueira Champions Classic

LISBON, 16th February, 2026 (WAM) -- António Morgado has delivered a brave and decisive sprint victory to win the 2026 Figueira Champions Classic -marking a superb result for UAE Team Emirates-XRG and adding another triumph to the team’s early season success.

Morgado once again proved unstoppable in Figueira da Foz, holding off a strong challenge from Alex Aranburu (Cofidis) in the final metres to become the first rider to defend the title in the race’s four-edition history.

The 177.8 km single-day race, part of the UCI ProSeries, unfolded under challenging coastal winds that split the race and animated the finale.

A breakaway moved clear early, and with around 6 km to go, a select group including Morgado, Aranburu, and Brandon McNulty had formed after strong attacks on the rolling circuits.

In the closing kilometres, Morgado responded tactfully, staying close to Aranburu’s initial sprint before unleashing his own powerful kick to take the win – his second consecutive victory at this event and the second of the 2026 season following his earlier success at the Trofeo Calvià.

The win marks the second victory of the day for the Emirati squad as Marc Soler took the overall victory at the Vuelta Murcia.

The race was neutralised during stage 2 due to heavy winds which was deemed unsafe and halted proceedings.