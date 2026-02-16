Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts concludes cultural celebration of Chinese New Year

ABU DHABI, 16th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts (ADREA) successfully concluded its landmark cultural initiative celebrating the Year of the Fire Horse, held from 13th to 15th February.

Hosted at ADREA, in collaboration with the Embassy of the UAE in China, the three-day gathering transformed a shared symbol of heritage - the horse - into a living platform for artistic exchange, community participation, and future-focused cultural diplomacy.

Rooted in the profound significance of the horse within both Emirati and Chinese cultural heritage, the initiative went beyond ceremonial celebration to explore the horse as a symbol of strength, continuity, craftsmanship, and movement across time and geography. Through immersive workshops, performances, and traditional experiences, the programme celebrated culture as a bridge - connecting histories, values, and aspirations across borders.

Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to China, said, “The Year of the Fire Horse celebration reflected the strength and maturity of UAE–China relations, demonstrating how cultural exchange deepens mutual understanding and brings our peoples closer through shared heritage and values.”

Celebrating Chinese New Year through equestrian heritage, the gathering reflected the evolution of UAE–China relations into a meaningful people-to-people exchange. Across the three days, ADREA welcomed families, artists, practitioners, and cultural enthusiasts to engage in experiences that honoured shared values and fostered learning and cultural exchange.

The programme unfolded as an immersive cultural journey reflecting the horse’s enduring presence across time. It opened with ancestral and celestial narratives drawn from Chinese cosmology and Gulf desert heritage, expressed through creative workshops, tea-making experiences, and ceremonial performances. A traditional Lion Dance and Al-Ayyala, the UNESCO-recognised Emirati folk art, underscored themes of unity, dignity, and shared heritage, complemented by Arabic and Chinese calligraphy.

The focus then shifted to the horse as a symbol of discipline, mastery, and regal strength, engaging audiences through interactive artistic experiences and culminating in Furusiyya: Return to Origins, ADREA’s signature classical horsemanship performance. Tracing the profound bond between horse and rider across cultures and centuries, the performance embodied heritage through movement, precision, and artistry.