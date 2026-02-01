UN condemns Israel decision to resume West Bank land registration

NEW YORK, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned the decision of the Israeli government to resume land registration procedures in Area C of the occupied West Bank, warning that the move could lead to the dispossession of Palestinians and contribute to expanding Israeli control over land in the area.

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said in remarks that such measures, along with Israel’s continued presence in the occupied Palestinian territory, not only destabilise the situation but are also illegal, as affirmed by the International Court of Justice.

Dujarric noted that the UN Secretary-General calls on the Israeli government to immediately reverse these measures, reiterating that the current trajectory on the ground undermines prospects for achieving a two-state solution.

He stressed that all Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the associated regime, have no legal validity and constitute a flagrant violation of international law and relevant United Nations resolutions.

He further underlined the Secretary-General’s call on all parties to adhere to the only path capable of achieving lasting peace, namely the two-state solution through negotiations, in line with Security Council resolutions and international law.