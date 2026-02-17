Ma’an allocations for Abu Dhabi social development projects in 2025 reached AED220m+

ABU DHABI, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an has announced the release of its community contribution deployment report for 2025, highlighting the measurable impact of social projects supported by the authority in driving social development in Abu Dhabi.

During 2025, the authority raised and deployed community contributions towards 83 impactful partner-led projects across the social, health, education, environment and infrastructure sectors, addressing pressing social priorities in Abu Dhabi.

These successful projects were driven by various partners including Department of Health Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), PureHealth, Schlumberger Middle East, and Department of Municipalities and Transport, among others.

Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, affirmed that the findings of the Community Contribution Report issued by the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an reflects its sustained efforts to advance the vision of the wise leadership in building a society that enjoys a sustainable quality of life.

The Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an is the Abu Dhabi Government’s official channel to receive social contributions, supporting clearly defined social priorities that have a direct and measurable impact on the lives of individuals and families.

He noted that the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an has delivered tangible social impact to over 42,149 beneficiaries of the Abu Dhabi community. When structured and effectively governed, giving serves as both a preventive and a developmental instrument. Such an approach contributes to addressing social challenges, strengthening family stability, and supporting the most vulnerable segments of society, thereby reinforcing overall community cohesion.

Al Dhaheri emphasised that the authority’s role in guiding and organising community contributions enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of resource allocation toward initiatives that support families across different life stages. Institutional integration is also advanced through effective partnerships that bring together the government, private sector, non-profit organisations, and individuals.

He concluded by underscoring that fostering a culture of responsible giving and strengthening community partnerships are fundamental pillars in building a more cohesive and resilient society. He stressed the importance of sustaining this integrated approach to ensure that community contributions continue to support social solidarity, protect families, and advance sustainable social development in Abu Dhabi.

Abdullah Al Ameri, Director-General of the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an, said, “The continued growth of contributions year after year, reflects the success of our ongoing efforts to foster community engagement, nurture a sense of responsibility, and cultivate a culture of giving. As an entity that prides itself on transparency and encouraging our supporters to see the value of their contributions, this report demonstrates how our community stands together, working collectively to build a better life for all.

At the authority, we remain committed to strengthening this spirit of giving, ensuring that every contribution is directed strategically towards projects that address pressing social priorities, support economic development and diversification and create lasting benefits for the community.”

A total of AED221.4 million, with AED179 million from financial contributions and AED42.4 million from in-kind contributions were deployed towards key impactful projects and initiatives, including SEHA Abu Dhabi Dialysis Centre, a cheese production factory operated by People of Determination, the Supporting Students’ Education initiative, the Support Sea Turtle Conservation, Effortless Rides for People of Determination, the Halfway Houses facility, and the development of playgrounds and parks across the city, and many others. These projects benefitted various community groups including People of Determination, senior citizens, orphans, students, low-income families and patients, among others.

Faisal Al Hmoudi, Executive Director of the Social Investment Fund at the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an, said, “The significant impact achieved in 2025 would not have been possible without our experienced partners, who share our vision of enhancing the quality of life for Abu Dhabi’s community members while sharing their sector expertise which enables us to impact a wide range of people. We remain dedicated to strengthening partnerships across key sectors, extending the reach and impact of social initiatives to drive positive change and deliver long-term benefits. By fostering a culture of shared responsibility and community giving, we continue to nurture a vibrant and thriving community in Abu Dhabi.”

The largest share of funding was directed to the social sector, with AED95.6 million allocated across 46 projects aimed at addressing Abu Dhabi’s most pressing social priorities and empowering individuals to become active members of the community. This was followed by the health sector, which received AED91.9 million to support 14 impactful projects focused on delivering essential social healthcare services

Funding for the education sector was AED22.7 million across 11 projects, providing greater access to quality education and expand learning opportunities. Complementing these efforts, AED11.2 million was allocated to the environment and infrastructure sector, funding 12 projects that promote sustainable development, environmental preservation and infrastructure enhancement.

In addition, through ATM, ADPAY, Banks, Botim platform and contribution kiosks, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an successfully raised AED2.8 million which was allocated across six different projects.

The Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an channels contributions towards community projects led by partners across various sectors to promote community development and build a cooperative, active and inclusive society.