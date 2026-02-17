Gold falls 1% on firmer dollar

NEW YORK, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold fell 1 percent on Tuesday as thin trading persisted across major Asian markets due to the Lunar New Year holidays, while a firmer dollar also pressured prices.

Spot gold dropped 0.9 percent to $4,947.98 per ounce by 01:10 GMT, after losing 1 percent earlier in the session.

US gold futures for April delivery lost 1.6 percent to $4,966.80 per ounce.

Spot silver fell 2.7 percent to $74.51 per ounce, after dropping over 3 percent earlier.

Spot platinum shed 0.8 percent to $2,025.05 per ounce, while palladium lost 1.5 percent to $1,698.10.