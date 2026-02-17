Sharjah Light Festival 2026 concludes with dazzling shows

SHARJAH, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Light Festival concluded its 15th edition, held under the theme “Lights That Tell Our Story,” and organised by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority from 3rd to 15th February.

The festival saw strong public and media turnout, attracting visitors from across the UAE and abroad, and delivering an exceptional visual experience through light shows that illuminated 13 locations across the emirate.

The Sharjah Light Festival 2026 was a major cultural and artistic event, drawing visitors from within and outside the country and reaffirming Sharjah’s position as a beacon of creativity, diversity and artistic excellence.

Over 13 days, the festival provided a dynamic platform for international artists to present innovative light displays and interactive digital technologies that reflected the emirate’s cultural identity, heritage, architectural beauty and urban development.

The closing ceremony, held at the House of Wisdom, was attended by senior officials, representatives of supporting public and private entities, organising committees, staff, volunteers and media representatives.

Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, said, “The conclusion of the 15th edition of the Sharjah Light Festival reflects the success of our strategy to establish Sharjah as a global platform for arts and cultural innovation, in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. The festival drew large audiences from within and outside the UAE, offering a unique experience that combined architectural beauty, cultural identity and advanced interactive technologies.”

He added that the festival not only highlights artistic creativity but also contributes to tourism and supports the local economy. He noted that the “Light Village” will continue until 22nd February, offering a vibrant, family-friendly space for national projects to engage with the public.