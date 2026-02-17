MBRSC, Sharjah Digital Department to strengthen Geographic Information Systems

DUBAI, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Sharjah Digital Department (SDD) to enhance collaboration in the field of Geographic Information Systems (GIS), reinforcing their shared commitment to using geospatial technologies to advance integration and support strategic priorities.

According to the agreement, MBRSC and SDD will work on developing a dedicated GIS dashboard and delivering specialised training programmes for teams from both organisations.

The partnership will also facilitate capacity building and the development of digital solutions that enable more informed, data-driven decision-making. Additionally, both entities will cooperate in collaborating on geospatial data and aerial imagery, strengthening their capabilities and contributing to the delivery of efficient, innovative digital services that benefit the wider community.

Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director-General of Sharjah Digital Department, said, “This agreement represents a significant step in strengthening our capabilities in geospatial data and geographic information systems by leveraging the advanced expertise and technologies of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre. It reflects our commitment to deepening collaboration with local and federal government entities, in line with our vision of building an integrated digital government ecosystem that harnesses data and emerging technologies to deliver proactive services with a tangible impact on individuals and the wider community in Sharjah.”

Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director-General, MBRSC, said, “This agreement reflects our commitment at MBRSC to harness advanced space and geospatial technologies in support of integrated government systems and sustainable development. By collaborating with the Sharjah Digital Department, we are enabling the effective use of high-resolution satellite data and GIS solutions to support informed decision-making and deliver tangible value to the community.”