Sharjah Police holds Supreme Command Council 2nd 2026 meeting

SHARJAH, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Police Supreme Command Council held its second meeting of 2026 on Monday, chaired by Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, and attended by council members, department directors, and specialised officers.

The meeting discussed a number of topics aimed at enhancing security and institutional performance. Among the key agenda items was a review of the Security Quality of Life Report for the past year, along with several security and traffic-related matters.

These discussions were intended to improve service quality and strengthen operational efficiency in line with best security practices.

Major General bin Amer praised the efforts of all organisational and field teams, emphasising the importance of continuing work through an integrated approach that reinforces leadership in the delivery of security services. He emphasised the need to maintain the highest standards of quality and institutional excellence across all aspects of police operations.