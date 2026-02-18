AI, drones used in Ramadan Crescent sighting in UAE

ABU DHABI, 18th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ramadan Crescent Sighting Committee for 1447 AH, formed under the UAE Council For Fatwa, utilised drones equipped with advanced scientific features alongside artificial intelligence to analyse images captured from observatories across the country.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, said the move reflects the Committee’s commitment to achieving the highest standards of accuracy, combining the Shariah-based approach rooted in the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) saying, “Fast upon sighting it and break your fast upon sighting it,” with the benefits of modern science and advanced technology.

"The Committee’s work involved coordination between specialists and astronomers and relied on data from six observatories across the UAE, underscoring the country’s commitment to transparency and precision," he added.