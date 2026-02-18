ZU wins Gold Award for Innovative Student Affairs Practices at NASPA MENASA

ABU DHABI, 18th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed University (ZU) has been awarded Gold in the Merit in Innovative Practices category at the NASPA MENASA Recognition Awards, marking a major milestone in the University’s efforts to reshape the student experience through its "Uniquely ZU" initiative.

NASPA is a global professional association dedicated to advancing student success through research, professional development, and collaboration among higher education institutions.

The award recognises excellence and innovation in student affairs across the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia.

"Uniquely ZU" is Zayed University’s pioneering approach to student affairs, integrating a development framework and a new digital platform to enrich co-curricular learning. By combining a clear capabilities framework with gamification, students can track growth, earn recognition, and showcase achievements through a skills-led co-curricular transcript.

The recognition reflects the University’s integrated skills and capabilities framework, which has transformed how student development is delivered across campus. For Zayed University’s Student Affairs team, the award highlights three years of focused work to build a more connected, purposeful and skills-driven student journey.

Jane Tatterton, Assistant Provost for Student Affairs, said, “This award is a testament to the passion and commitment of our Student Affairs team. Uniquely ZU reflects our belief that education extends far beyond the classroom. By embedding skill development throughout the student journey, we are preparing graduates who are confident, adaptable and ready to contribute meaningfully to society.”

More than 2,500 first-year students have already engaged with the framework through foundational courses and activities, alongside pilot cohorts who tested advanced pathways. Full capability integration and roll-out to all students took place from May 2025.