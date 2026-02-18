Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority launches ‘Safe Ramadan’ campaign

ABU DHABI, 18th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority has launched the “Safe Ramadan” campaign in conjunction with the Holy Month of Ramadan, as part of its proactive approach to enhancing community awareness of safety and prevention concepts and reinforcing safe behaviours to ensure the protection of lives and property throughout the blessed month.

The campaign focuses on intensifying community awareness initiatives, conducting field inspection campaigns, and training members of the public on effective incident response. This includes disseminating preventive guidance on home safety - particularly during the preparation of Iftar and Suhoor meals - promoting the safe use of electrical appliances and gas cylinders, and mitigating the causes of domestic fires and accidents.

The campaign further underscores the importance of adhering to safety requirements in Ramadan tents and gathering areas, ensuring the readiness of firefighting systems and smoke detectors. It calls on tent operators to comply with the UAE Fire and Life Safety Code and to provide all necessary technical requirements, including an adequate number of fire extinguishers and electrical installations carried out by certified technicians in accordance with approved standards.

The Authority urged families to enhance safety measures within home kitchens, given the increased use of cooking appliances during Ramadan. It highlighted the importance of cleaning kitchen exhaust systems from accumulated grease, ensuring the availability of portable fire extinguishers and smoke detectors, and understanding how to use them in emergencies. It also warned against the risks of oil ignition during frying and electrical fires caused by improper load distribution or the use of non-compliant extension leads.

The Authority affirmed that the “Safe Ramadan” campaign reflects its continued commitment to strengthening preventive awareness and fostering a culture of safety as a shared community responsibility, thereby supporting Abu Dhabi’s vision of building a safe and sustainable society.