UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish brings hope to Palestinian girl with rare condition

AL ARISH, 18th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish is providing specialised medical care to 13-year-old Palestinian girl Sama Mohammed Ibrahim Al Ghareez, who was transferred from the Gaza Strip, under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, as part of the UAE’s continued humanitarian and medical support for Palestinian patients and the injured.

According to the medical team, the girl has been diagnosed with atypical haemolytic uraemic syndrome, a rare disorder that necessitates careful supervision and specialised care. Her treatment plan involves receiving a therapeutic injection every two months, in addition to ongoing medical assessments and follow-up as per approved protocols.

The UAE Floating Hospital affirmed its full readiness to receive medical cases arriving from the Gaza Strip and to provide treatment services in accordance with the highest medical standards, reflecting the UAE’s steadfast humanitarian approach in supporting the Palestinian people and alleviating their suffering amid the challenging humanitarian conditions.

Sama’s story embodies the suffering of many children in the Gaza Strip requiring urgent medical care and underscores the importance of maintaining humanitarian and medical assistance under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to protect lives and support the most vulnerable segments of society.