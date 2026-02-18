Daman launches fourth season of #RamadanWithDaman

ABU DHABI, 18th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Insurance Company - Daman, a subsidiary of PureHealth has announced the launch of the fourth season of its annual health and wellbeing initiative, #RamadanWithDaman.

In collaboration with Pura, PureHealth’s AI health companion, the initiative reaffirms Daman’s commitment to promoting active and healthy lifestyles during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The 2026 edition places a renewed focus on families, in line with the UAE’s national theme, the Year of Family, encouraging households to build positive routines through shared walking and being active.

Emphasising Daman’s commitment to healthier communities and family wellbeing across the UAE, Khaled Ateeq Aldhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of Daman, said, “This year’s edition of #RamadanWithDaman invites families to come together to adopt healthier habits, strengthen connections, and embrace a more active and balanced lifestyle throughout Ramadan, in a way that is practical, inclusive, and aligned with national priorities.”

He added, “Our goal is rooted in building healthier and happier communities across the UAE. We believe that lasting wellbeing starts at home, which is why encouraging families to build positive habits together is key to fostering a culture of health and togetherness that extends well beyond Ramadan.”

Participants can register for the challenge via the Pura app, PureHealth’s AI health companion, and track their daily steps throughout the month. Winners will be selected across two categories. The first is Walk & Win, which recognises participants who record the highest number of steps within the challenge on the Pura app.

The second is the #RamadanWithDaman Ambassador category, which recognises participants who actively engage by sharing their progress and encouraging family and friends to take part. Participants are encouraged to visit Daman’s official website for eligibility criteria and prize details.