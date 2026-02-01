Ruler of Sharjah receives Ramadan well-wishers

SHARJAH, 18th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received well-wishers on Wednesday evening at Al Badee Palace, on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan received congratulations and greetings on this great religious occasion from Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, as well as senior officials, heads and directors of government departments and authorities, senior officers of Sharjah Police, dignitaries, tribal representatives, and citizens.

The well-wishers expressed their sincere congratulations to H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah on the advent of the holy month, praying to God to grant him continued health and well-being, to bless the United Arab Emirates with further progress and prosperity, and to bestow goodness, peace, and blessings upon the Arab and Islamic nations.

Also attending the reception were Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Thani, Advisor in the Ruler’s Office; Sheikh Issam bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Advisor in the Ruler’s Office; Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Finance Department; Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman for Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority; Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ruler’s Office; Sheikh Khalid Bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Civil Aviation Department; Sheikh Fahim Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations; Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; and Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Districts Affairs Department.

Also attending the reception were Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of the Sharjah Ruler’s Office in Khorfakkan; Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Office of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah in Kalba; Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of the Sharjah Digital Department; Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah International Airport Authority; Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab Parliament for the Child; Rashid Ahmed bin Al Shaikh, Chairman of the Diwan Al Amiri; and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.