UN condemns Israel’s resumption of land registration procedures in West Bank

NEW YORK, 19th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Bureau of the UN General Assembly’s Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People has strongly condemned the decision by Israel, the occupying Power, to resume land registration procedures in the Occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, alongside other unlawful policies and practices in the occupied Palestinian territory.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Committee reiterated that the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, must not be subjected to any measures aimed at altering its legal status, demographic composition or territorial integrity: "All such policies and measures are null and void and Israeli settlements and settlement-related policies in the occupied territory have no legal validity and are in grave breach of international law, as unequivocally reaffirmed by the International Court of Justice. The Committee Bureau warns that these continued actions of terror, including policies of settlement expansion, land appropriation, forced displacement and de facto annexation gravely threaten and undermine the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination."

The Committee called on Israel to immediately cease and reverse these measures and fully comply with its obligations under international law.

It urged the international community to take concrete steps to uphold accountability and protect the prospect of a just and lasting peace.