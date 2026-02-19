Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary discuss relations

ABU DHABI, 19th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed bilateral relations and prospects for strengthening cooperation across various fields during a telephone call with Yvette Cooper, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Yvette Cooper also reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest related to strengthening economic cooperation and partnership between the two countries.

They further exchanged views on a range of regional and international issues of common concern, including developments in the Middle East and efforts to promote peace, security and sustainable stability across the region.