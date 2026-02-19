Gold Prices Fall 0.4%

WASHINGTON, 19th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold prices declined today, Thursday, after rising by more than 2 percent in the previous session, amid a stronger US dollar.

Spot gold dipped 0.4 percent to $4,961.57 per ounce by 01:12 GMT, ‌after gaining ⁠2.1 percent ⁠in the previous session.

US gold futures for April delivery were down 0.6 percent at $4,981.

Spot silver eased 0.5 percent to $76.83 per ounce after dropping more than 5 percent on Wednesday.

Spot platinum edged 0.1 percent down to $2,069.35 per ounce, while palladium lost 0.5 percent to $1,707.53.