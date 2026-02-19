‘Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans’ initiative launched by Awqaf Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 19th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority – Awqaf Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of the Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans initiative.

The Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans aims to establish a sustainable funding source to support orphan care, helping to secure a more stable future and improved quality of life for beneficiaries, while contributing to a healthy and balanced society. The initiative also seeks to promote endowment as a tool for community development, strengthening social solidarity, and encouraging support for those in need across the UAE.

Through the Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans initiative, Awqaf Abu Dhabi is establishing an endowment model that provides sustainable funding for orphan care and turns one-time contributions into a lasting framework of giving. Through this initiative, the authority aims to build a brighter future rooted in compassion and social solidarity.

Running from 18th February 2026, the campaign builds on the legacy of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who made humanitarianism a national principle and championed sustainable giving, rooted in tolerance, generosity, and solidarity.

This initiative reflects the values and principles championed by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, Mother of the Nation.

It also builds on the UAE’s longstanding humanitarian approach, which has positioned the country as a globally recognised force for charity and solidarity, under the guidance of the wise directives of its leadership.

Reflecting the values of the Year of Family, the initiative reaffirms Awqaf Abu Dhabi’s ongoing commitment to aligning its initiatives with national priorities, in service of the best interests of society.

Endowment returns will be allocated to supporting beneficiaries across key aspects of their lives, including tuition fees and educational supplies, healthcare expenses such as treatment and medication, living costs, and seasonal needs, ensuring comprehensive and continuous support.

Awqaf Abu Dhabi continues to launch campaigns and initiatives aligned with government directives and strategic priorities. Its previous Life Endowment campaign, launched during the UAE Year of Community, raised nearly AED1 billion in just four weeks, with contributions from more than 200,000 donors.