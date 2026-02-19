Ajman Ruler directs launch of Gaza relief air bridge under ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’

AJMAN, 19th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has directed the launch of a humanitarian air bridge to deliver relief aid to the Gaza Strip during the Holy Month of Ramadan, under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, to support the Palestinian people and alleviate their suffering.

The air bridge will transport a range of relief supplies, including food parcels, medical items and essential supplies for children and women, in addition to urgent basic needs, contributing to supporting affected families and meeting their living requirements during the holy month.

Several charitable entities in Ajman are participating in the initiative, overseeing the assembly of aid consignments and organising shipment and distribution to guarantee timely delivery to beneficiaries.

Sheikh Humaid affirmed that the initiative reflects the UAE’s longstanding humanitarian approach of supporting those affected and extending assistance in times of adversity, stressing that backing Gaza is both a fraternal and humanitarian duty rooted in the nation’s founding values.

The Ajman Ruler said that supporting the people of Gaza is a responsibility driven by humanitarian commitment and a determination to alleviate the suffering of affected families, particularly during a month that reflects the values of compassion and solidarity.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid added that Ajman, through its charitable institutions, will continue to carry out its national role in coordination with the relevant authorities to ensure sustained and efficient delivery of assistance, affirming that the UAE will remain at the forefront of countries backing humanitarian efforts regionally and internationally.