Khalifa University joins 'Digital Education Council' to drive sustainable innovation

ABU DHABI, 19th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced its membership in the Digital Education Council (DEC), a global community of institutions dedicated to driving sustainable innovation and accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence in higher education and workforce development.

As a member of DEC, Khalifa University will gain access to exclusive resources and collaborative opportunities, enabling it to engage with leading global institutions and specialists in digital education.

Initiated by Super Charger Ventures, the world’s largest EdTech accelerator, the Digital Education Council brings together progressive institutions, industry leaders, and experts to expand access to cutting-edge resources, promote knowledge sharing, and foster innovation across the education sector.

Professor Bayan Sharif, Provost, Khalifa University, said, “Joining the Digital Education Council reflects Khalifa University’s continued commitment to innovation, collaboration, and responsible adoption of emerging technologies. Technologies such as artificial intelligence underpin Khalifa University’s contribution to the UAE’s AI and innovation agenda, spanning advanced engineering, research, commercialisation, and graduate education.

Membership in DEC supports Khalifa University’s strategic priorities in educational excellence, innovation, and global engagement. It provides access to international research, benchmarking initiatives, and collaborative working groups that strengthen institutional capacity in digital education, quality assurance, and faculty development.”

The agreement reinforces Khalifa University’s commitment to advancing responsible, future-focused education and preparing graduates for an increasingly digital and knowledge-driven world.