Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan participates in Quad meeting in New York

NEW YORK, 20th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, participated in a Quad meeting in New York that brought together representatives of its members, as well as the European Union and the United Kingdom.

Sheikh Shakhboot commended the leadership of the United States’ President Donald Trump in preventing Sudan from descending further into extremism, fragmentation and a worsening humanitarian crisis.

He expressed appreciation to the United States for convening the humanitarian conference and the Quad meeting on 3rd February in Washington, DC, describing these as important steps to sustain international momentum amid the protracted civil war and its devastating humanitarian consequences.

He further welcomed the participation of the European Union and the United Kingdom, emphasising the importance of concerted regional and international efforts and a shared commitment to supporting a transition to a civilian government independent of the warring parties.

During the meeting, Sheikh Shakhboot stressed the urgent need for an immediate and unconditional humanitarian truce to ensure unimpeded access for aid across Sudan, a permanent ceasefire and support for a transitional process leading to a civilian government that is independent of the warring parties and extremist groups.

He also met with a number of officials during his visit to discuss regional developments, exchange views on broader regional and international issues, and explore ways to strengthen coordination and cooperation in support of stability and global prosperity. The meetings underscored a shared commitment to political and diplomatic solutions and to advancing international peace and security.