Abdullah bin Zayed, Rubio discuss strategic ties, regional situation in Washington

WASHINGTON, 20th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has discussed strategic relations between the United Arab Emirates and the United States with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a meeting in Washington.

The talks, held during Sheikh Abdullah’s working visit to the US capital, focused on strengthening bilateral ties to support mutual interests. Both sides reviewed prospects for expanding cooperation across various sectors, including the economy, trade, artificial intelligence and advanced technology.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the depth and diversity of the strategic partnership between the UAE and the United States. The meeting also covered overall regional developments, particularly the situation in the Middle East.

The two sides discussed enhancing joint cooperation within the framework of the Board of Peace to support international efforts aimed at achieving regional security and stability. They underscored the importance of the Board of Peace as an effective international platform for promoting multilateral coordination and advancing peaceful solutions in line with the aspirations of the region’s peoples for stability, development and prosperity.

The two top diplomats addressed several issues of mutual concern, foremost among them the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. They stressed the urgent need to intensify international efforts to address the repercussions of the crisis and to ensure the sustained and adequate delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians.

Furthermore, Sheikh Abdullah discussed with the US Secretary of State the tragic developments in Sudan’s civil war and ways to bolster regional and international efforts to secure an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, support humanitarian relief for the Sudanese people, and facilitate the entry of aid to civilians to alleviate their suffering.

He stated that the UAE’s joining the Board of Peace reflects its firm commitment to supporting international initiatives that enhance prospects for peace and reinforce regional stability.

He emphasised the importance of moving forward with the implementation of all phases of the peace plan for the Gaza Strip announced by US President Donald Trump, highlighting its role as a comprehensive framework that strengthens the prospects for reaching a sustainable settlement.

Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE’s readiness to play a pivotal role in supporting the objectives of the Board of Peace and to work alongside international partners to strengthen cooperation and intensify efforts to achieve security and stability in line with the aspirations of the region’s peoples for a safer and more prosperous future.

The meeting was attended by Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States.