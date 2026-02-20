Gold heads for weekly loss as dollar advances

NEW YORK, 20th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold steadied on Friday, but was set for a weekly decline as the dollar climbed to a near one-month high, while investors awaited key US inflation data to assess the Federal ​Reserve's monetary policy moving forward.

Spot gold was steady at $5,000.40 per ounce, as of 0530 GMT, and was down about 1 percent for the week so far. Meanwhile, US gold futures for April delivery were up 0.4 percent at $5,019.10.

The dollar was set for its strongest weekly performance since October, supported by a run ⁠of stronger-than-expected economic data, ​a more hawkish Federal Reserve outlook.

Elsewhere, spot silver ​edged 0.2 percent higher to $78.47 per ounce. Spot platinum ticked up ⁠0.1 percent to $2,071.63 per ounce, while palladium gained 0.1 percent to $1,684.59.