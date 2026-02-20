Abdullah bin Zayed meets US Treasury Secretary in Washington

WASHINGTON, 20th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has met the US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent during his visit to Washington, where he is participating in the inaugural Board of Peace meeting.

The two sides reviewed the strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the United States across various sectors, ahead of the first anniversary of the UAE’s $1.4 trillion investment commitment in the United States over the next decade.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah affirmed that the strategic ties between the UAE and the US are built on a long history of constructive cooperation. He noted that both countries are keen to further advance this distinguished partnership to unlock further growth opportunities and realise their shared vision for sustainable economic prosperity.

Both sides also addressed regional and international developments and underscored the importance of intensifying joint efforts to support stability in the Middle East and safeguard international peace and security.

The meeting was attended by Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States.