Abdullah bin Zayed meets Vietnamese Foreign Minister in Washington

WASHINGTON, 20th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met Bui Thanh Son, Foreign Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, on the sidelines of his participation in the inaugural Board of Peace meeting in Washington.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations and explored prospects for expanding cooperation across a range of areas of mutual interest. They also reviewed opportunities to deepen partnership in key sectors, including the economy, trade and investment.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah commended the steady growth of ties with Vietnam, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to fostering partnerships built on mutual respect and shared interests in a way that supports prosperity and development at the regional and global levels.

The ministers also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common concern and underscored the role of the Board of Peace in advancing multilateral cooperation, promoting dialogue and coordination, and reinforcing security, stability and sustainable development regionally and internationally.

The meeting was attended by Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States.