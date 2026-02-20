Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED8 million to Edge of Life campaign

DUBAI, 20th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath, owner of GINCO Group, joined a growing list of contributors to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, after announcing a contribution of AED8 million.

The campaign was launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum of AED1 billion to be invested in implementing sustainable programmes that help fight childhood hunger around the world.

This contribution is part of the strong community response to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, an initiative of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).

The campaign promotes a unique approach to philanthropy, fostering community-wide participation to establish sustainable giving and help achieve the campaign’s goals of protecting millions of children from the threat of hunger and malnutrition.

It is being organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger.

Gheyath affirmed that the campaign aligns with the UAE community’s deeply held values and commitment to help underprivileged populations around the world. He noted that this latest Ramadan campaign embodies the core values upon which the UAE was founded; extending a helping hand and ensuring that vulnerable populations have access to their basic needs, with a particular focus on children facing the threat of hunger and malnutrition.

He added, “Contributing to this campaign reflects our commitment to supporting the UAE’s humanitarian efforts guided by our leadership to uplift vulnerable communities, provide a lifeline for millions of children whose health and survival are undermined due to a lack of care and nutrition, and the necessary means to avoid hunger.”

11.5 is the mid-upper arm circumference (MUAC) for children between 6 months and 5 years. It is a medical measurement used for the early detection of acute malnutrition in children. According to the World Health Organisation guidelines, a MUAC measurement of under 11.5 cm is – among other indicators - one of the criteria used to diagnose this serious condition.

The campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels, including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word “LIFE” to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500).

Other possible platforms for donating are the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, under the "Donations" tab for both, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).