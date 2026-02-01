Brotherly love, Labwah, grab Kentucky points, Al Nayyir goes for gold

DUBAI, 20th21st February, 2026 (WAM) -- Meydan Racecourse today witnessed an evening of high-stakes excitement during the 13th meeting of the Dubai Racing Carnival, which featured eight races exclusively for Thoroughbreds, with 85 horses competing for a total prize purse of AED 4,165,000.

The evening was headlined by Brotherly Love winning the Listed Dubai Road to the Kentucky Derby (formerly the Al Bastakiya), providing British trainer Jamie Osborne with a significant boost toward participating in the largest races in the United States. The race was held over 1,900 meters on the dirt track, featuring 12 horses competing for a prize purse of AED 800,000, and for the first time, it carried 20 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby for the winner, enhancing its status as a major stop on the path to the famous American race.

In the Group 3 Nad Al Sheba Trophy, sponsored by Al Tayer Motors, for horses aged 4 years and above over 2,810 meters on turf, with 8 horses competing for AED 700,000, Al Nayyir secured an automatic qualifying spot for the Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup on Dubai World Cup night. Under the guidance of jockey Rossa Ryan and the supervision of trainer Tom Clover, he outpaced "Sunway" by half a length.

Ryan completed a double for the evening by winning with Dividend in the Touch the Future Handicap over 1,900 meters on turf, featuring 14 horses and a prize purse of AED300,000. This marked the horse’s second consecutive victory, finishing ahead of "Masai Moon" and "War Socks."

In the Group 3 UAE Oaks, for 3-year-old fillies over 1,900 meters on dirt, featuring 7 fillies and a prize purse of AED 800,000, the filly Labwah earned 50 qualifying points for the Kentucky Oaks after a massive victory by seven and a half lengths under jockey Bernardo Pinheiro.

The Group 2 Balanchine Stakes, sponsored by Al Tayer Motors, for fillies and mares over 1,800 meters on turf, featuring 7 horses and a prize purse of AED 850,000, saw Fairy Glen win under Mickael Barzalona, finishing half a length ahead of "Riyabovka."

In the Deepal S07 Handicap sprint over 1,000 meters on turf for horses rated (100–80) aged 3 years and above, featuring 14 horses and a prize purse of AED 250,000, British success continued with Run Boy Run under the supervision of Richard Spencer and the guidance of George Wood, winning by a short head over "Major Cinnamon."

Additionally, Khanjah returned to winning ways after more than a year by taking the Deepal Super Hybrid Handicap over 1,400 meters on dirt, featuring 11 horses and a prize purse of AED 300,000, under jockey Dany Tudhope and the supervision of Musabbeh Al Mheiri, finishing three-quarters of a length ahead of "Strobe."

The evening opened with Magic Art winning the Deepal S05 Maiden over 1,400 meters on dirt, under the supervision of Bhupat Seemar and the guidance of Tadhg O’Shea, confirming a strong presence at the start of the racing programme.