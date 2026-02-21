UAE strengthens its global leadership as host of 2028 AI Summit; co-chair of 2027 edition

NEW DELHI, 21st February, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates will host the Artificial Intelligence Summit in 2028, reinforcing its position as a global hub for advanced technology and a leading platform for shaping responsible international AI governance.

In 2027, the UAE will co-chair the Summit alongside the Swiss Confederation in Geneva, underscoring its expanding role in steering global dialogue, advancing multilateral cooperation, and contributing to the development of balanced and forward-looking AI policies.

The announcement was made during the “AI Impact Summit 2026,” held in New Delhi from 16 to 20 February, as part of the UAE’s support for international efforts to strengthen cooperation in advanced technology fields. It also reflects the country’s commitment to building strategic partnerships that accelerate the adoption of innovation ecosystems and leverage AI solutions to drive sustainable development across vital sectors.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, believes that shaping the future of artificial intelligence depends on international dialogue and the integration of perspectives among governments, institutions, and decision-makers. This approach reinforces a collaborative model that keeps pace with the rapid acceleration of global technological transformation.

He added that the UAE’s role centers on building bridges of cooperation and dialogue among nations and creating platforms that facilitate the exchange of expertise and the development of joint policies that promote the responsible use of AI. It also aims to accelerate the adoption of these technologies in ways that serve societies and deliver optimal outcomes for the communities.

The UAE’s leadership role over two consecutive editions reflects growing international trust in its balanced approach, one that combines accelerating innovation with establishing responsible regulatory frameworks. This ensures the development of safe, ethical, and inclusive AI technologies that prioritize people first. It also reflects the country’s long-term strategic vision to become an active partner in shaping the global future of AI and a key driver in unifying international efforts to strengthen AI governance based on transparency and accountability.

The UAE seeks to harness AI to achieve sustainable and inclusive growth, expand knowledge transfer opportunities, build capacities in developing countries, and establish global cooperation frameworks to address shared global challenges.

The UAE’s co-chairing of the Summit alongside the Swiss Confederation represents an advanced model of international cooperation grounded in the exchange of expertise in innovation and technology policy, as well as the development of global standards that support the safe and trustworthy use of AI. It reflects both countries’ commitment to promoting flexible and balanced technology governance that strengthens trust in AI applications and ensures alignment with human values and international ethical standards.

The “Artificial Intelligence Summit” is a leading global platform that brings together government leaders, policymakers, technology pioneers, experts, and representatives of international organisations to discuss the role of AI in shaping the future of economies and societies. It aims to unify international efforts to exchange best practices, formulate practical and actionable policies, and strengthen cross-border partnerships, ensuring the safe, reliable, and ethical use of AI while empowering people, achieving inclusive growth, and supporting digital transformation across vital sectors.