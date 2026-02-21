Morning fog, mist expected across UAE from Saturday to Wednesday

ABU DHABI, 21st February, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology has forecast a period of humid weather with a high probability of fog and mist formation across various coastal and internal regions from Saturday through to Wednesday.

The weather will remain generally fair to partly cloudy throughout the period. A slight decrease in temperatures is expected on Sunday, followed by an increase on Tuesday.

Light to moderate winds, predominantly Northwesterly to Southwesterly, will freshen at times, reaching speeds of up to 35 km/hr.

Sea conditions will remain largely slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea, occasionally becoming moderate on Sunday and Wednesday.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution during the early morning hours due to reduced visibility caused by fog.