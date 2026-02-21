Svitolina, Pegula reach Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships final

DUBAI, 21st February, 2026 (WAM) -- Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina and American Jessica Pegula have qualified for the final of the 26th edition of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (WTA 1000), following their semi-final victories today at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

In the first semi-final, seventh seed and two-time Dubai champion (2017, 2018) Svitolina overcame third-seeded American Coco Gauff in a marathon match lasting three hours and three minutes. Svitolina secured her spot in the final with a 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 victory.

The second semi-final saw fourth seed Jessica Pegula defeat her compatriot and second seed Amanda Anisimova. Despite dropping the first set, Pegula rallied to win 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 in a match that lasted two hours and two minutes.

Svitolina and Pegula will face each other in the final on Saturday, competing for one of the most prestigious titles on the WTA 1000 circuit.