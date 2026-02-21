Friends of Cancer Patients rolls out Zakat campaign 2026

SHARJAH, 21st February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) has launched its annual Zakat campaign to raise funds to support cancer patients and help cover treatment costs.

Held under the theme “Family of Giving”, this year’s campaign aligns with the UAE’s Year of the Family and aims to provide financial, psychological and social support to patients and their families.

Aisha Abdulla Al Mulla, Director of FOCP, urged the community to channel Zakat and charitable donations through the organisation to help ease the financial and emotional burden of cancer.

"These contributions are critical to sustaining our programmes and ensuring patients and their families know they are not facing this journey alone," she added.

Beyond financial support, the campaign also includes Ramadan initiatives such as distributing Ramadan food boxes, providing Eid clothing for children with cancer, and organising communal iftars to promote social inclusion.