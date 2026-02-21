5 dead, 20 missing after migrant boat capsizes south of Greece's Crete island

ATHENS, 21st February, 2026 (WAM) -- Five migrants were confirmed dead, and at least 20 others remained missing after a wooden boat carrying dozens of people capsized in waters south of Greece's largest island Crete, early Saturday, authorities said.

The victims are believed to be migrants who were trying to reach Crete - and thus the EU - from Libya.

The Greek broadcaster ERTNews reported on Saturday that 20 people were rescued. According to the Cretan news portal ekriti.gr, dozens more are missing. Greek radio reported that several ships are taking part in the search.

The accident occurred around 15 nautical miles (almost 28 kilometres) south of Kaloi Limenes in the south of the popular tourist island, local media reported, citing coastguard sources.