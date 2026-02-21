EU lawmakers call meeting on US trade deal after tariff ruling

BRUSSELS, 21st February, 2026 (WAM) -- European Union lawmakers will hold an emergency meeting on Monday to reassess the bloc’s trade deal with the US following the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down some of President Donald Trump’s global tariffs.

The European Parliament’s trade committee had been expected to vote on Tuesday to move forward with the ratification process of the US-EU agreement.

“The decision by the Supreme Court was expected,” Bernd Lange, Chairman of the Trade Committee, said in a statement. “The legal basis for the unjustified tariffs was not correct.”

Lange wrote on social media that “we must now carefully evaluate” the ruling and “assess possible implications on the ongoing work” to ratify the agreement.

The trade pact would erase tariffs on most US goods and set a 15 percent tariff on EU products.

After Friday’s ruling, the European Commission, the EU executive’s arm, said in a statement that it remained in close contact with Washington as it sought clarity on the administration’s steps.